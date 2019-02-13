Deutsche Telekom reveals third 5G-City

European Telecoms heavyweight Deutsche Telekom has named Darmstadt as its third 5G test city, according to a company release. Darmstadt follows Berlin and Hamburg in becoming one of Germany’s prime 5G trial locations.

"Our test fields are enabling us now, prior to the market launch of 5G, to gain important experience with 5G," explained Walter Goldenits, chief technology officer at Telekom Deutschland.

"We are happy to see that Darmstadt, the Digital City, has joined Berlin and Hamburg in pioneering this new communications standard. We plan to carry out additional tests this year. After all, there will be no avoiding 5G in 2019."

Darmstadt’s 5G test bed will be run on Ericsson’s network architecture, with a total of 18 antennas being utilised in six separate test locations.

"Over the past few months, our experts have upgraded numerous Deutsche Telekom mobile base stations with our Single RAN solution, and now we're delighted to be able to implement this 5G use case in cooperation with our partners," stated Stefan Koetz, CEO of Ericsson GmbH.

"The Ericsson Radio System portfolio not only supports single RAN technology, but is also designed for 5G applications.”

Deutsche Telekom has announced ambitious plans for 5G rollout in Germany, claiming that it will deliver comprehensive 5G coverage to 99.3 per cent of the population by 2025.









