Saturday, 09 February 2019

Sprint takes AT&T to court over spurious 5G claims

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Friday 08 February 19

Sprint claims that AT&T is deliberately misleading consumers over the marketing of its 5G Evolution product

US carrier Sprint has taken a series swipe at its rival, AT&T, by filing a lawsuit against America's biggest telco over its rebranding of its LTE-Advanced services as '5G Evolution'. Sprint's suit claims that customers were being wilfully mislead into believing that they were receiving an early version of true 5G technology…

US carrier Sprint has taken a series swipe at its rival, AT&T, by filing a lawsuit against America's biggest telco over its rebranding of its LTE-Advanced services as '5G Evolution'.

Sprint's suit claims that customers were being wilfully mislead into believing that they were receiving an early version of true 5G technology.

"AT&T has employed numerous deceptive tactics to mislead consumers into believing that it currently offers a coveted and highly anticipated fifth generation wireless network, known as 5G. What AT&T touts as 5G, however, is nothing more than an enhanced fourth generation Long Term Evolution wireless service, known as 4G LTE Advanced, which is offered by all other major wireless carriers," Sprint said, upon filing its suit.

AT&T's decision has been widely derided by the US telecoms industry, with T-Mobile and Verizon also objecting loudly to AT&T's marketing tactics.

Sprint claims that it has commissioned a survey which shows that 43 per cent of consumers believe that if they purchase a smartphone handset through AT&T today that it will be 5G compatible – something that is clearly untrue.  

AT&T has compounded the problem by releasing an update for its Android and IOS customers which causes a 5G-E logo to appear whenever the customer is connected to LTE-Advanced services.

AT&T has yet to publicly comment on the allegations against it.

Also in the news:

T-Mobile adds 7m new subscribers as it prepares for Sprint merger

T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T accuised of selling customer location data

AT&T poised to launch 4th MNO in the Czech Republic

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 