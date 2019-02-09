T-Mobile adds 7m new customers in 2018, as it gears up for Sprint Merger

US mobile network operator T-Mobile added 7 million new subscribers to its ranks in 2018 and posted record total revenues of $43.3 billion. T-Mobile saw a particularly strong Q4 in 2018, which saw it add 2.4 million subscribers in the last three months of 2018…

T-Mobile saw a particularly strong Q4 in 2018, which saw it add 2.4 million subscribers in the last three months of 2018. The company attributed the rise in subscribers to the launch of the US' fastest LTE services and its commitment to deliver comprehensive 5G services next year.

“This never gets old! T-Mobile finished another year with record breaking financials and our best-ever customer growth! Record revenues, strong net income, record Adjusted EBITDA, our lowest-ever Q4 postpaid phone churn that was better than AT&T for the very first time!” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile.

“T-Mobile is competing hard and winning customers - and we continue to deliver results beyond expectations. Our 2019 guidance shows that we expect our incredible standalone momentum to continue!”

T-Mobile is gearing up for its proposed merger with domestic rival, Sprint. While the deal is expected to eventually be approved in the second half of the year, it has begun to meet with some resistance from regulators, who are concerned that the reduction in the number of players in the US telecoms sector would result in an increase in prices for consumers.

On a recent conference call with journalists to discuss his company's Q4 results, Legere said that the merger would be good for consumers.

"The combined company will create an aggressive competitor and will result in lower prices for consumers and create jobs starting day one," he said.

