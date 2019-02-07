Turkcell and Red Hat collaborate to fast track digital services innovation

Turkcell has unveiled its Unified Telco Cloud, which will allow it to launch new services at scale up to three times faster and process up to 1.8Tbps of traffic on its regional mobile networks. Turkcell's Unified Telco Cloud was built on Red Hat's OpenStack Platform and is supported by the company's Ceph Storage…

Turkcell has unveiled its Unified Telco Cloud, which will allow it to launch new services at scale up to three times faster and process up to 1.8Tbps of traffic on its regional mobile networks.

Turkcell's Unified Telco Cloud was built on Red Hat's OpenStack Platform and is supported by the company's Ceph Storage.

“Our goal is to remake Turkcell as a digital services provider, and our business ambitions are global. While planning for upcoming 5G and edge computing evolution in our network, we need to increase vendor independence and horizontal scalability to help maximise the efficiency and effectiveness of our CAPEX investment. With the Unified Telco Cloud, we want to lower the barrier to entry of our own network to make it a breeding ground for innovation and competition. In parallel, we want to unify infrastructure and decrease operational costs,” said Gediz Sezgin, CTO, Turkcell.

Turkcell has now virtualised 18 per cent of its total network capacity, with plans to increase this figure to 40 per cent in the next 3 years. The company is currently carrying around 1Tbps of live traffic on its networks, with capacity to increase this to 1.8Tbps. Turkcell has more than 35 million subscribers and offers mobile network coverage to 99 per cent of the Turkish population. The company is focussed on increasing its international digital services offering.

“With the competitive landscape of the telecommunications industry rapidly evolving around us, Turkcell is impressive in its push to become a leader in digital services innovation, already demonstrating this drive with the likes of its instant messaging, video streaming and personal storage offerings and we’re proud to collaborate with Turkcell to help execute its unified telco cloud strategy," said Darrell Jordan-Smith, vice president, Communications Service Providers at Red Hat.

"With an open foundation powered by Red Hat’s hybrid cloud technologies, Turkcell can more freely and more quickly establish solutions from its choice of suppliers while gaining greater flexibility and portability to dynamically re-deploy services in different environments, a key need with 5G speeds expected to increase data management requirements at the network’s edge,” he added.