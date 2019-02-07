Vodafone, Ericsson and Qualcomm push 5G smartphone development in the UK

Vodafone UK has joined forces with Qualcomm and Ericsson to conduct 5G testing and further develop prototype smartphone devices. Vodafone has begun a series of lab tests using a 5G smartphone form factor device…

Vodafone UK has joined forces with Qualcomm and Ericsson to conduct 5G testing and further develop prototype smartphone devices.

Vodafone has begun a series of lab tests using a 5G smartphone form factor device, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem and using radio equipment provided by Ericsson. The test device more closely resembles a standard smartphone handset and represents a key step in the move towards launching commercial 5G handsets in the UK later this year.

“We made the UK’s first live 5G 3D holographic call between Manchester and Newbury five months ago. Soon after, we carried the UK’s first 5G call over a live mobile network. Today, we are testing technology that will power 5G smartphones. Another first in the UK,” said Nick Jeffery, Vodafone UK's chief executive.

The tests will centre around the development and refinement of techniques to stream and download 4K video services and conduct 3D holographic calls.

Earlier this week, Vodafone downloaded a 1 hour 35 minute movie over its 5G test network in just 24 seconds. The same file took 1 minute and 35 seconds to download, over Vodafone's 4G network.

Vodafone Idea loses 35m subscribers in 3 months

Vodafone and O2 sign 5G network sharing agreement in the UK

Vodafone CEO: Banning Huawei would create a huge problem for European telcos