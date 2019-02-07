Thursday, 07 February 2019

Telefonica Deutschland looks to stall Germany's 5G auction

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Wednesday 06 February 19

Telefonica Deutschland has filed a legal appeal against the terms of Germany's 5G auction, which could delay the process significantly

Telefonica Deutschland has filed a motion with the German courts, which seeks to halt the progress of Germany's much maligned spectrum auction.

Now that Telefonica Deutschland has filed its motion, Germany's telecoms regulator, BNetzA, must be given time to formally prepare its response.  As a consequence, the motion could delay the auction, which is currently slated for the second half of March 2019.

“The petitioner wants to use the emergency motion to achieve a temporary halt to the mobile spectrum auction,” Michael Ott, a spokesman for the Cologne administrative court, told Reuters news agency.

While Telefonica Deutschland has not publicly commented on its legal proceedings, all three of Germany's mobile network operators (MNOs) have criticised the process, particularly the minimum service obligations attached to the spectrum that is being put up for sale.

Germany's MNOs have also been wary of regulations that would force them to grant access to their network infrastructure if a potential fourth MNO were to enter the market.

