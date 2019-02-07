CityFibre and MLL Telecom expand gigabit services in the UK

Gigabit broadband specialists CityFibre and MLL Telecom have joined forces in the UK to launch a dark fibre spine network in the English county of Suffolk. The pair will build, operate and own a 114km dark fibre spine network that will cover 10 towns and cities in Suffolk. The network will also connect over 300 key public sector sites…

Gigabit broadband specialists CityFibre and MLL Telecom have joined forces in the UK to launch a dark fibre spine network in the English county of Suffolk.

The pair will build, operate and own a 114km dark fibre spine network that will cover 10 towns and cities in Suffolk. The network will also connect over 300 key public sector sites, providing next generation ultrafast and hyperfast services.

MLL Telecom also won a 20-year contract from Suffolk Council, to extend its Wide Area Network (WAN). The project was made possible through a £5.9 million award from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

“Our focus is on enabling the public sector in Suffolk to work anywhere, anytime, with connectivity that is up to ten times faster than any other region in the UK as standard. We are absolutely thrilled to support Suffolk County Council – which has been an MLL Telecom customer since 2012 - to fulfil its digital ambition,” said Neil Woolerton, director of client management at MLL Telecom.

“The future will be made possible by connectivity, and we are proud to provide the infrastructure and network to allow the public sector in Suffolk and surrounding areas to take full advantage.”

The project will allow Suffolk County Council to boost service levels in a wide range of online and automated services. MLL Telecom is working with the University of Suffolk and Suffolk County Council to provide training programmes and apprenticeships to boost social value in the region.

“Through this new 114km fibre network, our councils, NHS clinics, fire stations and more will be able to access leading edge connectivity, which will have a real economic and social impact in the region,” said Chris Bally, Deputy Chief Executive at Suffolk County Council. “Better, more reliable internet access for our public services will bring untold benefits - like more investment, more jobs, and more businesses. We couldn’t be happier to get this work underway, and to welcome the next generation of public service delivery.”

