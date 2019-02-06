BSNL launches FTTH services to compete with Jio's Gigafiber

Indian state-owned telecoms operator BSNL has launched its fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband service, which will bring superfast connectivity to millions of people across the country. BSNL will offer a number of speed tariffs…

Indian state-owned telecoms operator BSNL has launched its fibre to the home (FTTH) broadband service, which will bring superfast connectivity to millions of people across the country.

BSNL will offer a number of speed tariffs, ranging from 256Kbps to 100Mbps and will directly compete with Reliance Jio's GigaFiber and Airtel's V-Fiber offerings.

"We realise that now customers are demanding super-fast internet and have started owning more electronic gadgets and entertainment tools than ever before. So, our Fiber to the Home technology has been upgraded and we are happy to announce the launch of Bharat Fiber which will be affordable yet able to meet the huge data demand of our customers," said Vivek Banzal, director of CFA, BSNL Board in a statement to the press.

BSNL will launch Bharat Fiber services in selected cities across India throughout 2019. In an attempt to compete with its arch rival Reliance Jio, It will offer monthly tariffs from as low as 1.1 rupee ($0.015) per Gb.

India's telecoms market has been beset by financial troubles, fuelled by the provision of ultra-low-cost data tariffs, originally by Reliance Jio. This week, one of the country's telecoms heavyweights, Reliance Communications, confirmed that it would be filing for insolvency as it was unable to make payment of its debts.

