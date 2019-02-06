Wednesday, 06 February 2019

Huawei completes WACS upgrade to unveil the world's longest 100G subsea cable

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
The WACS cable provides a vital connectivity link between Europe and Africa

Huawei's Marine Services division has completed second phase of its West Africa Cable System (WACS) upgrade, making WACS the longest 100G submarine cabling system in Africa. 

The West Africa Cable System realised 32 x 100G configured on an amplified single fibre span. 

“The WACS Consortium selected Huawei Marine to expand the system’s capacity and looking once again to Huawei Marine verified our product solution capabilities, quality, and process improvement capabilities. Thanks to the WACS Consortium for its trust in Huawei Marine. We will continue to accumulate experience from the project and strive to improve connections between Africa and the world,” said Ma Yanfeng, vice president of Huawei Marine. 

The West Africa Cable System runs for 11,500km from Portugal to South Africa, passing through 14 countries with 15 landing points. During the upgrade project, Huawei utilised Flex Grid and Optical pass-through technologies to deliver the world's longest 100G subsea cable system.

