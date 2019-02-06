Wednesday, 06 February 2019

VEON eyes $600m bid for remaining Global Telecom shares

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 05 February 19

VEON has previously attempted to purchase the outstanding shares in October 2018

International telecoms operator, VEON, has announced its intention to purchase the remaining 42.3 per cent stake in Egyptian telco Global Telecom for $600 million…

International telecoms operator, VEON, has announced its intention to purchase the remaining 42.3 per cent stake in Egyptian telco Global Telecom for $600 million.

The purchase would increase VEON's interest in the North African firm to over 95 per cent of the total shares.

VEON will offer 5.30 Egyptian pounds ($0.3005) per share to acquire the outstanding stock, paying a 20 per cent premium on its market price at close of play on Monday.

VEON will deposit a public mandatory cash tender offer (“MTO”) with the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority, to purchase 1,997,639,608 shares of Global Telecom Holding.

Global Telecom has operations in Egypt, as well as its Jazz brand in Pakistan, Djezzy in Algeria and Banglalink in Bangladesh.

In a statement to the press, VEON said that it was unable to comment on the proposed acquisition as the submission process had not yet been completed.

VEON currently has over 210 million subscribers across Europe, Asia and Africa. 

Also in the news:

VEON appoints new CSO 

VEON appoints new CEO and chairman

Digicel appoints new CEO

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 