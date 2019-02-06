Ericsson to explore AI applications for RAN as it joins O-RAN Alliance

Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson has joined the O-RAN Alliance, an action group focussed on developing radio access network architecture to power next generation networks…

Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson has joined the O-RAN Alliance, an action group focussed on developing radio access network architecture to power next generation networks.

The O-RAN alliance was launched at last year's Asian Mobile World Congress event in Shanghai, by a host of internationally renowned telcos, including Orange, Deutsche Telekom and China Mobile.

“Ericsson is a strong supporter of openness in the industry, and the benefits this has on global ecosystems and innovations. Our ambition is to actively support and drive discussions and developments around future RAN architectures and open interfaces. The O-RAN Alliance is an important coalition that creates an arena for these discussions, complementing other standardisation and open-source initiatives in the industry which we are already active in,” said Erik Ekudden, chief technology officer at Ericsson.

As a member of the O-RAN Alliance, Ericsson will focus on research which explores the interrelation between artificial intelligence (AI) and RAN automation and network orchestration. Through its focus on closed loop automation and end-to-end optimisation, Ericsson will explore ways of lowering operating expenses for telcos.