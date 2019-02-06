Deutsche Telekom pledges 7000 more LTE base stations by 2021

Deutsche Telekom has pledged to install an additional 7,000 LTE base stations by 2021 as it looks to densify its mobile network coverage across Germany. …

In the fourth quarter of 2018, Deutsche Telekom installed 400 new LTE base stations - extending its LTE coverage to an additional 163,000 customers and bringing its nationwide population coverage to 97.6 per cent.

“With our focus firmly on 5G, we must continue to drive on mobile build-out,” says Walter Goldenits, Chief Technology Officer at Telekom Deutschland.

"LTE will remain for many years to come, the basis for further development of the mobile network. The rollout of LTE must therefore be driven forward. Also in order to provide our customers with the best possible network wherever and whenever possible".

The 7,000 new base stations will bring the total number of mobile base stations in Deutsche Telekom's network to 36,000. The company plans to increase its LTE network coverage to 98 per cent of the population by the end of 2019.

