Wednesday, 06 February 2019

VEON appoints new CSO to oversee digital growth

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 04 February 19

International telecoms firm VEON has appointed a new chief strategy officer (CSO) to oversee the company's continued growth. Alex Kazbegi will take up the reins as VEON's new CSO on the 18th February 2019 and will also join the company's Executive Committee…

Alex Kazbegi will take up the reins as VEON's new CSO on the 18th February 2019 and will also join the company's Executive Committee, reporting directly to CEO Ursula Burns.

“Alex’s appointment is a further sign of the momentum that is building at VEON, as we seek to strengthen our core business and grow new revenue streams while remaining focused on ethics and compliance. His experience covering telecoms in Russia and other emerging markets will help the Group Executive Committee lead VEON towards more success and increased shareholder value,” said VEON’s Chairman and CEO, Ursula Burns.

Kazbegi brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked for over 20 years in senior leadership positions in the investment banking sector in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He has also served as managing director and head of telecoms at Renaissance Capital, where he oversaw a number of high-profile IPOs.

Kazbegi has been awarded an MBA from Tulane University in the USA and a PhD in Theoretical and Mathematic Physics from Tbilisi State University in Georgia.

