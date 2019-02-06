Wednesday, 06 February 2019

Subsea connectivity could transform economies in Africa and Latin America during 2019

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Monday 04 February 19

The southern hemisphere is still significantly under-served from a connectivity perspective

2019 will be a bumper year for connectivity in the southern hemisphere, with big investment expected in a number of key subsea projects, according to industry experts.

Angola Cable's chief commercial officer, Artur Mendes, says that 2019 could be a transformative year for a number of underserved countries in the southern hemisphere, as a number of key projects in Africa and Latin America continue to cultivate investment in the region.

“This year is set to be a fascinating period for the subsea cable industry. In particular, the Global South has huge potential to advance in 2019. Typically, developing countries in this area suffer from poor internet connectivity and problems with poor latency due to a lack of legacy infrastructure. These issues hinder economic growth and new business; an issue that the northern hemisphere, conversely, does not face,” he said.

Mendes believes that growing investment from OTT players and web giants will act as a springboard to transform the connectivity landscape, particularly in Africa.

“The southern hemisphere is a region traditionally left out of the loop when it comes to this type of infrastructure. However, as mindsets shift, major economies will begin to see this area as a logical investment. In fact, many emerging nations are already looking to increase their participation in the market by collaborating with the major players.”

Mendes believes that continued investment in subsea connectivity projects will be integral to the development of the region.

“In 2019 and beyond, the ultimate aim will be empowering both businesses and consumers. Submarine cables are the first step for the developing world to achieve digital autonomy and the same level of efficiency the rest of the world currently benefits from,” he said.

 

