KDDI and Nokia boost Japanese broadband speeds by 800%

Japanese telecoms operator KDDI is to boost the speed of its ultrafast broadband services to 830Mbps, by deploying Nokia's G.fast solution.

Japanese telcos are aggressively pursuing a fibre first policy, but KDDI has opted to use G.fast services for customers who live in multi-dwelling units (MDUs) where copper infrastructure has already been installed.

"KDDI already provides 10Gbps service for our 'au Hikari' FTTH customers, but the speed we can provide has been limited to 100Mbps service for MDUs where fibre is difficult to deploy. Nokia's G.fast solution enables us to connect existing 100Mbps users and new G.fast users under the same DPU (distribution point unit). This gives us the flexibility and economical path to meet the customer's demands for higher speed. Our decision to deploy Nokia G.fast is based on our long-term relationship, Nokia continues to be our long-term partner for delivering technology innovations," said Shigenari Saito, general manager, Network Technology Development Division at KDDI.

Nokia's G.fast services can be scaled up to provide download speeds of 2Gbps, using 212MHz band output. Nokia estimates that there are as many as 6 million VDLS2 users in Japan who will need to be upgraded to G.fast services, if they are to access ultrafast broadband services.

"Operators looking to quickly roll out new ultra-broadband services are increasingly adopting multi-technology strategies that allow them to maximize the use of both fibre and copper technologies. This is particularly true in some cases like inside an apartment building, where more traditional Fibre-to-the-Home solutions can be very challenging to deploy. We are excited to be working with KDDI to deploy our G.fast solution to deliver fibre-like speeds that will enhance the way customers experience their broadband services," said Sandra Motley, president of Nokia's Fixed Networks Business Group.

