AT&T poised to launch Czech Republic's 4th MNO?

US telco AT&T has reportedly been in talks with the Czech government, over the possibility of becoming the country's fourth mobile network operator, according to reports in the press.

The Czech Republic's Prime Minister, Andrej Babis, reportedly met with senior representatives from AT&T to discuss the possibility of launching a fourth MNO when the country auctions off its 5G spectrum later in 2019.

At present, the US' biggest telco runs a service centre and a number of development offices in the Czech Republic. The decision to launch commercial mobile network services in the country would represent a serious scaling up of its operations in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Czech Republic is currently served by three existing MNO's, namely O2, T-Mobile and Vodafone, which provide cellular services to 93 per cent of the country's population.

Analysts have suggested that if AT&T were to enter the Czech market, it would likely do so via a joint venture with a local technology partner.

The Czech Republic is expected to launch next generation 5G mobile network services in the first half of 2020.

