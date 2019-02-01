Orange sharpens its focus on cyber security with strategic UK acquisition

Orange has acquired SecureData Group, the UK's biggest independent cyber security provider, for an undisclosed amount. The move will significantly strengthen Orange's cyber security offering in Europe's biggest managed security service market…

Orange has acquired SecureData Group, the UK's biggest independent cyber security provider, for an undisclosed amount.

The move will significantly strengthen Orange's cyber security offering in Europe's biggest managed security service market.

“We are very proud and happy to announce the acquisition of SecureData, which will mark a major milestone in Orange’s development in Europe’s cybersecurity market. SecureData, just like Orange Cyberdefense, has successfully made the transition toward Managed Security Services, and shares the same passion for Cyber.

"Cybersecurity has become a critical element for both large and small companies as they evolve in an increasing digital-reliant world. We are convinced that the combined expertise of Orange Cyberdefense and SecureData will provide a powerful resource for our customers in ensuring the protection of their valuable data,” said Hugues Foulon, Executive Director of Strategy and Cybersecurity activities at Orange.

The newly acquired SecureData Group will work alongside Orange Cyberdefence's existing business units in France and Belgium to expand the company's reach across Europe. The group will continue to leverage Orange Business Services customer base of over 3,000 international firms.

Also in the news:

France pencils in 5G auction for Autumn 2019

Orange boosts Caribbean connectivity with the launch of its Kanawa cable system

Belgium postpones 5G auction until 2020