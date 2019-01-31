Thursday, 31 January 2019

Vodafone emerges as the UK's most complained about telco

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Vodafone was the most complained about telco in two of the three relevant categories

UK telecoms regulator, Ofcom, has released the latest instalment of its league table for the most complained about telcos in the UK, with Vodafone being awarded the dubious honour of being the UK's most griped about operator. 

Vodafone was the most complained about telco in both broadband provision and landline telephone services, where it received 27 and 19 complaints per 100,000 customers respectively. 

“With so much competition in telecoms and TV services, companies that are falling short need to make service quality and complaints handling their priority. Customers who aren’t happy with their provider can shop around and vote with their feet,” said Jane Rumble, Ofcom’s director of consumer policy. 

Virgin Mobile was the most complained about of the UK's mobile network operators (MNO) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNO), racking up 11 complaints per 100,000 customers. 

Vodafone came third in the mobile category, with 8 complaints per 100,000 customers, significantly more than its MNO rivals Three (4/100,000), O2 (3/100,000) and EE (3/100,000). 

