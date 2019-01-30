O2 boosts 4G connectivity for rural communities in remote Scottish islands

UK mobile network operator, O2, has boosted connectivity for customers on the Isle of Unst by upgrading its masts and network infrastructure on Britain's northern most island. The upgrade will provide faster mobile broadband speeds for the 600 residents of Unst…

UK mobile network operator, O2, has boosted connectivity for customers on the Isle of Unst by upgrading its masts and network infrastructure on Britain's northern most island.

The upgrade will provide faster mobile broadband speeds for the 600 residents of Unst, in the Shetland Islands.

“At O2 we are constantly challenging ourselves to deliver better connectivity for all of our customers, regardless of landscape or weather conditions,” said Derek McManus, chief operating officer at O2.

“We are committed to helping build a fully mobile Britain. The need for 4G connectivity is an integral part of modern daily life. We know mobile has the power to make a real, positive difference to people’s lives and businesses in rural communities across Scotland.”

O2 has plans to connect a further 72 remote, Scottish communities to its 4G network, bringing its total network coverage to 94.6 per cent in Scotland.

O2's plans to boost connectivity throughout Scotland were welcomed by the Scottish Connectivity Minister, Paul Wheelhouse.

“O2 has shown innovation and commitment to bring improved mobile coverage across Scotland and we welcome that.

“2018 was a year where good progress was made in 366 Scottish communities such as in Unst and it is really encouraging to see O2 continuing that momentum in 2019 with potentially up to 72 communities in Scotland including the Isle of Coll, benefiting from O2’s investment in the year ahead. It is vital for Scottish business and consumers in all parts of the country that they and other mobile operators do so,” he said.

Also in the news:

German regulator reveals 4 firms have applied for 5G auction

Revenues slip but Vodafone sees reasons to be cheerful in Europe

Telefonica confims sale of Central American assets