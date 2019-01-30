Farice signs DTS agreement for Iceland-Europe cable

Farice has signed a Desk Top Study (DTS) agreement with the Telecommunications Fund of Iceland for a new subsea cable which would collect Iceland with the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe…

Farice has signed a Desk Top Study (DTS) agreement with the Telecommunications Fund of Iceland for a new subsea cable which would collect Iceland with the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe.

As part of the agreement, Farice will be involved in scouting out and selecting suitable landing sites for the new cable, as well as project management of the subsea survey, expected to take place in 2019.

Farice already operates the FARICE-1 cable, which connects Iceland to the UK, along with the DANICE cable, which connects Iceland to Denmark. The proposed new cable would be known as IRIS and would be the third in Farice's portfolio of cables.

"A landing site on Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland is proposed and the route will be west of and non-crossing with regards to existing cables DANICE and FARICE-1. The landing site abroad is likely to be in the UK or Ireland," said a Farice spokesperson.

You can stay up to date with all of the latest developments in the subsea sector at this years Submarine Network EMEA event. Held on the 12-13th February in London's Business Design Centre, the event will bring together the key stakeholders from the subsea industry. Don't miss your chance to attend – click here to book your pass today.

Also in the news:

Amazon agrees to take a fibre pair on MAREA

Orange boosts connectivity in the Caribbean

Work begins on the EllaLink subsea cable