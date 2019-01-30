Wednesday, 30 January 2019

Farice signs DTS agreement for Iceland-Europe cable

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 29 January 19

The contract includes responsibility for sourcing suitable landing sites and undertaking a subsea survey of the proposed route

Farice has signed a Desk Top Study (DTS) agreement with the Telecommunications Fund of Iceland for a new subsea cable which would collect Iceland with the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe…

Farice has signed a Desk Top Study (DTS) agreement with the Telecommunications Fund of Iceland for a new subsea cable which would collect Iceland with the UK, Ireland and mainland Europe.  

As part of the agreement, Farice will be involved in scouting out and selecting suitable landing sites for the new cable, as well as project management of the subsea survey, expected to take place in 2019. 

Farice already operates the FARICE-1 cable, which connects Iceland to the UK, along with the DANICE cable, which connects Iceland to Denmark. The proposed new cable would be known as IRIS and would be the third in Farice's portfolio of cables.  

"A landing site on Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland is proposed and the route will be west of and non-crossing with regards to existing cables DANICE and FARICE-1. The landing site abroad is likely to be in the UK or Ireland," said a Farice spokesperson.

You can stay up to date with all of the latest developments in the subsea sector at this years Submarine Network EMEA event. Held on the 12-13th February in London's Business Design Centre, the event will bring together the key stakeholders from the subsea industry. Don't miss your chance to attend – click here to book your pass today.  

Also in the news

Amazon agrees to take a fibre pair on MAREA 

Orange boosts connectivity in the Caribbean

Work begins on the EllaLink subsea cable

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 