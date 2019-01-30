Digicel reveals new CEO

Caribbean based telco, Digicel, has appointed the former Veon executive, Jean-Yves Charlier to be its chief executive officer. Charlier's appointment comes after the death of Digicel Group's CEO, Alexander Matuschka von Greiffenclau last month. Charlier was originally appointed to the Digicel Group's board of directors in September 2018 and will now pick up the reins as chief executive officer with immediate effect…

Caribbean based telco, Digicel, has appointed the former Veon executive, Jean-Yves Charlier to be its chief executive officer.

Charlier's appointment comes after the death of Digicel Group's CEO, Alexander Matuschka von Greiffenclau last month.

Charlier was originally appointed to the Digicel Group's board of directors in September 2018 and will now pick up the reins as chief executive officer with immediate effect.

“Jean-Yves’ exceptional capacity to support continuing growth was reflected in his appointment as Executive Director some months ago, deepening our executive team and facilitating this succession process, said Digicel Group chairman and founder, Denis O’Brien.

"As we continue to build Digicel for the future with the power of digital firmly at the core of our ambitions, Jean-Yves is the natural leader for our business. His impressive track record leading some of the industry’s major providers – coupled with his vision and pragmatism – make him the ideal choice for the next stage of our journey,” he added.

Charlier brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as the chief executive officer of telecoms giant Veon, and chairman and chief executive of SFR. Upon his appointment, Charlier said that he was looking forward to the challenges that lay ahead in his new role.

“I am delighted to be leading a strong set of communication and entertainment operations serving 14 million customers across 31 markets and to be continuing to work closely with the Board and its Chairman, Denis O’Brien. Over the past few years, Digicel has continued to innovate and make significant investments in new internet and media services across the Caribbean, Central America and the Pacific, making an indelible impact, and I am happy to be taking the business forward on these strong foundations,” he said.

