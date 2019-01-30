China slams unfair allegations, as US brings criminal charges against Huawei

China's envoy to the European Union, has warned of 'serious consequences' for the global telecoms sector, if the US continues to escalate its trade-war with China by seeking to exclude Huawei from the continent's 5G rollout plans. Yesterday the US filed 23 criminal charges against Huawei, which deal with two separate indictments…

China's envoy to the European Union, has warned of 'serious consequences' for the global telecoms sector, if the US continues to escalate its trade-war with China by seeking to exclude Huawei from the continent's 5G rollout plans.

Yesterday the US filed 23 criminal charges against Huawei, which deal with two separate indictments. The US alleges that Huawei used a shell company to do business in Iran to circumvent international sanctions. It also alleges that in 2012 Huawei stole intellectual property relating to T-Mobile's smartphone-testing technology.

Huawei strongly denies any wrongdoing and is refuting all 23 of the allegations against it. In a statement to the press, the Chinese tech giant said that it had previously sort dialogue with the US over a number of the charges but the request had been rejected.

"Huawei is disappointed to learn of the charges brought against the company today. After Ms. Meng’s arrest, the Company sought an opportunity to discuss the Eastern District of New York investigation with the Justice Department, but the request was rejected without explanation. The allegations in the Western District of Washington trade secret indictment were already the subject of a civil suit that was settled by the parties after a Seattle jury found neither damages nor wilful and malicious conduct on the trade secret claim.

"The Company denies that it or its subsidiary or affiliate have committed any of the asserted violations of U.S. law set forth in each of the indictments, is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng, and believes the U.S. courts will ultimately reach the same conclusion."

In an earlier interview with the Financial Times, China's senior representative to the EU said that the US was using the Huawei case as leverage in its escalating trade war with China.

“It is not helpful to make slander, discrimination, pressure, coercion or speculation against anyone else,” Mr Zhang said.

“Now someone is sparing no effort to fabricate a security story about Huawei,” he said.

“I do not think that this story has anything to do with security.”

