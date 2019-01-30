Wednesday, 30 January 2019

Vodafone Idea signs huge content deal with one of India's biggest TV networks

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
The partnership will benefit customers across India, but particularly those in the South

Vodafone Idea has signed a strategic partnership with Sun TV, Southern India's biggest TV network, to give its customers access to a swathe of online content. 

The deal will allow Vodafone Idea to sign up more customers to its tri-play and quad-play tariffs. 

“When it comes to content, we are singularly focused on providing entertainment to our customers keeping in mind their consumption, language and culture. We believe that video and vernacular are the new growth drivers in digital content consumption today, especially in markets of South India. Regional content creates affinity amongst the consumers. We are delighted to partner with Sun TV Network to provide enriched entertainment to our customers by offering high quality regional content on Vodafone & Idea’s Mobile apps,” said Sashi Shankar, chief marketing officer, Vodafone Idea Limited. 

Vodafone Idea's customers will be able to access over 50,000 hours of online content, focussing on local language services (including Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu).   

The deal will offer Vodafone Idea customer access to Sun TV's NXT app, through which customers will be able to access 30 live TV stations as well as over 4,000 movies and TV shows.  

