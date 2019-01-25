Canada to sign $40m 5G R&D deal with Nokia

The Canadian government is set to announce $40m of funding for Nokia's 5G wireless research and development programme in Canada. Canada's Federal Innovation Minister…

The Canadian government is set to announce $40m of funding for Nokia's 5G wireless research and development programme in Canada.

Canada's Federal Innovation Minister, Navdeep Bains, is set to announce the funding at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he has been involved in lengthy discussions with Nokia's CEO, Rajeev Suri, according to reports in the Canadian press.

Nokia, Huawei and Ericsson are all vying for the chance to be involved in Canada's 5G rollout programme, with the country looking to be among the early movers for 5G deployment.

A spokesman for Canada's minister of innovation, science and economic development told news agency Reuters that the funding would be used for research that focussed on understanding how data is routed, how optical networks are managed, as well as boosting network security options for 5G.

Canada is currently conducting a review to analyse the merits of various network equipment providers and will reportedly make a decision on who will be involved with its 5G rollout plans in the coming months.

