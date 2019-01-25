Nokia lands big FTTH win in Italy

Open Fiber has selected Nokia as its lead technology partner for an extensive fibre to the home (FTTH) rollout in Italy. The rollout will bring ultrafast and hyperfast services to customers in rural Italy, dramatically improving connectivity across the country. Open Fiber's optical fibre network will bring speeds of up to 1Gbps to some of Europe's hardest to reach rural communities…

Open Fiber has selected Nokia as its lead technology partner for an extensive fibre to the home (FTTH) rollout in Italy. The rollout will bring ultrafast and hyperfast services to customers in rural Italy, dramatically improving connectivity across the country.

Open Fiber's optical fibre network will bring speeds of up to 1Gbps to some of Europe's hardest to reach rural communities. Open Fiber has plans t scale these services up to 10Gbps over time.

Nokia has been selected as the sole network equipment provider for clusters C and D of the rollout programme.

"We have selected Nokia as our supplier in clusters C and D to deliver giga-services and pave the way for future ultrabroadband technology evolutions. We are sure that Nokia's extensive experience in fixed networks will enable us to build an efficient network that uses best-of-breed components and technologies," said Stefano Paggi, network and operations director at Open Fiber.

"With Nokia's solutions we will be able to offer services at 10 Gigabit per second (Gbps) and in the future at 40 Gbps on the access network. We will also have the opportunity to adopt the SDAN (Software Defined Networking) paradigm and therefore to maximise the potential of a new generation access network, with high automation, programmable and integrated with cloud environments," he added.

For Nokia, the contract win represents an excellent opportunity to showcase its technological prowess as the Italian government tries to deliver on its commitment to deliver a truly gigabit society.

"As a worldwide leader in telecommunication solutions, and a long-time front-runner in fiber technologies, Nokia has the products and delivery capability to support Open Fiber in this deployment journey. Our end-to-end solutions, professional services, consulting, maintenance and support services reduce risk and accelerate deployments, giving Open Fiber the confidence to adopt new technologies, enter new markets and extend the performance of existing networks," said Alessandro Manno, Director Global Enterprise Italy.

