Liquid Telecom appoints new CEO for Zambia

Pan African telco, Liquid Telecom, has appointed Susan M'Kandawire Mulikita, as its new CEO for Zambia. M'Kandawire Mulikita becomes the first female to join Liquid Telecoms southern African division at CEO level. “This senior appointment marks an exciting new step in Liquid Telecom&rsquo…

Pan African telco, Liquid Telecom, has appointed Susan M'Kandawire Mulikita, as its new CEO for Zambia. M'Kandawire Mulikita becomes the first female to join Liquid Telecoms southern African division at CEO level.

“This senior appointment marks an exciting new step in Liquid Telecom’s strategy to build Africa’s digital future,” said Wellington Makamure, CEO of Liquid Telecom’s Southern Africa Region.

“Susan’s exceptional talent and experience will bring greater synergy to the Southern Africa region, and enable more customers to capitalise on Liquid Telecom’s connectivity, hosting, co-location and digital solutions portfolio – driving innovation and growth across the region. Susan’s appointment is particularly significant as it demonstrates Liquid Telecom’s continued focus on diversity and inclusiveness, especially at a regional level,” he added.

M'Kandawire Mulikita brings more than 20 years of ICT and telecoms experience to the role, having worked for a number of Africa's key players in both the public and private sector.

“This is an exciting time to be joining Liquid Telecom Zambia,” M'Kandawire Mulikita said, upon her appointment.

“The company offers a superior service at both carrier and retail level and is poised to compete successfully in the Zambian ICT and telecoms landscape. I look forward to working collaboratively with our partners, government and other stakeholders to deliver innovative and compelling ICT and telecoms services. I am also very pleased to join a brand that promotes equal opportunities and inclusive leadership at the highest levels of the organisation.”

Liquid Telecom was voted Regional Wholesale Operator of the Year at the 2018 World Communication Awards, for its work in providing cross boarder wholesale carrier connectivity in 13 countries across Africa. Entries are now open for the 2019 edition of the World Communication Awards – download your copy of the brochure here.