Huawei underlines its 5G credentials with launch of 6.5Gbps 5G chipset

Huawei has launched its multi-mode 5G chipset, the Balong 5000, at a launch event in China. The Balong 5000 is compatible with a range of 5G products, including smartphones, tablets, home broadband devices and even vehicle mounted devices. Huawei also launched its 5G CPE Pro device – the first to be powered by the Balong 5000 chipset.

"The Balong 5000 will open up a whole new world to consumers," said the CEO of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu.

"It will enable everything to sense and will provide the high-speed connections needed for pervasive intelligence. Powered by the Balong 5000, the Huawei 5G CPE Pro enables consumers to access networks more freely and enjoy an incredibly fast connected experience. Huawei has an integrated set of capabilities across chips, devices, cloud services, and networks. Building on these strengths, as the leader of the 5G era, we will bring an inspired, intelligent experience to global consumers in every aspect of their lives," he added.

Huawei claims that the Balong 5000 is the first commercially available chipset to perform to industry benchmarks for peak 5G download speeds. The new chipset can achieve speeds of 4.6Gbps on sub-6GHz spectrum, rising to 6.5Gbps for mmWave spectrum – offering download speeds around 10 times faster than today's 4G LTE offering.

Balong 5000 supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G on one chip and offers reduced latency and improved power efficiency. These features will make it an ideal chipset for use during the early stages of 5G rollout.

