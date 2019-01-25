GSMA sharpens focus on ethical digitalisation with the launch of 'Digital Declaration'

The GSMA has launched its 'Digital Declaration' at the World Economic Forum in Davos, outlining the key principles that should govern the digitalisation of economies around the world. Backed by the CEOs of 40 business leaders from around the world, the Digital Declaration will act as an ethical charter for companies going through the process of digitalisation…

The GSMA has launched its 'Digital Declaration' at the World Economic Forum in Davos, outlining the key principles that should govern the digitalisation of economies around the world.

Backed by the CEOs of 40 business leaders from around the world, the Digital Declaration will act as an ethical charter for companies going through the process of digitalisation.

“Social, technological, political and economic currents are combining to create a perfect storm of disruption across all industries,” said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA.

“A new form of responsible leadership is needed to successfully navigate this era. We are on the cusp of the 5G era, which will spark exciting new possibilities for consumers and promises to transform the shape of virtually every business. In the face of this disruption, those that embrace the principles of the Digital Declaration will strive for business success in ways that seek a better future for their consumers and societies. Those that do not change can expect to suffer increasing scrutiny from shareholders, regulators and consumers,” he added.

The GSMA's Digital Declaration is a cross industry initiative which has drawn support from industry partners and telcos alike. Bharti Airtel, China Mobile, China Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Orange and Telefónica were among a swathe of telcos to back the initiative.

The Declaration will outline codes of ethics for businesses, as well as outline strategies for bolstering cyber security and enshrining the digital privacy of citizens.

“Backing the Digital Declaration fits into our vision to enable a progressive, free and enlightened society,” said Stéphane Richard, chairman and chief executive officer of Orange, and chair of the GSMA.

“Orange fights digital exclusion with innovations that are accessible to the greatest possible number of people. We secure and facilitate our customers’ digital lives thanks to our expertise in cybersecurity and in digital identity. Joining the Digital Declaration provides us with a shared vision of acting responsibly as we help our customers enter the eras of artificial intelligence and of the internet of things.”

