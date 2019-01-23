Amazon agrees to take a fibre pair on the MAREA subsea cable

US web giant, Amazon, has agreed a deal with Telxius for the use of a fibre pair on the trans-Atlantic MAREA subsea cable. With its 200Tbps capacity, MAREA is the world's highest capacity subsea cable…

US web giant, Amazon, has agreed a deal with Telxius for the use of a fibre pair on the trans-Atlantic MAREA subsea cable.

With its 200Tbps capacity, MAREA is the world's highest capacity subsea cable, linking North America with Europe via landing stations in Virginia Beach and Sopelana.

Amazon continues to see sustained growth in demand for its services, thanks to the success of its Prime offering in Europe and North America.

“We have developed a deep relationship with Amazon Web Services across the geographies we serve and are excited by their long-term commitment with the MAREA submarine system. As the market pioneer and leader in cloud IaaS for over 10 years, it’s encouraging to see AWS active in the subsea cable market. Cloud providers increased activity in the cable business is now a major driver of the submarine telecom industry,” said Rafael Arranz, chief operating officer of Telxius.

