Etisalat first Middle Eastern telco to break $10bn valuation barrier

UAE based telecoms group, Etisalat, has become the first consumer brand in the Middle East to be valued at over $10 billion, according to a company release.The Etisalat portfolio includes brands such as Mobily, Maroc Telecom and Ufone, as well as the company's core brand.

“We are proud to achieve the recognition as the most valuable portfolio brand and the first Middle Eastern brand to break the $10 billion barrier in terms of wider portfolio value in the MENA region. Thanks to the UAE leadership’s support, vision and encouragement that helped Etisalat achieve this significant milestone surpassing some of the top renowned regional brands," said Saleh Abdullah Al Abdooli, CEO, Etisalat Group.

"This achievement is also due to our continuous efforts in digital transformation whereby we have amplified our reach and presence in a highly competitive marketplace by investing in new digital platforms and global brand building initiatives. Etisalat’s success as a brand was also reinforced by the synergy of operating companies across our footprint, creating brand loyalty and enhanced engagement with our customers,” he added.

Etisalat has operations in 14 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa, with more than 167 million subscribers worldwide.

