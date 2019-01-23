Huawei would welcome foreign leaders to visit its 5G labs

Huawei's chairman, Liang Hua, has said that his company would welcome foreign officials to its 5G research and development facilities in China in order to allay any security concerns they may have about the integrity of the Chinese tech giants 5G network architecture…

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week, Hua reiterated that Huawei's networks were every bit as secure as those of their competitors and that his company was committed to safeguarding the security and privacy of its customers.

Huawei has repeatedly said that it is willing to work with the international community to overcome its concerns on 5G network security.

Last week, Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei said that his company would continue to place the customer at the centre of everything that it does. With 26 international 5G network deployments already signed with telcos across the world, Huawei is currently the biggest network equipment provider in the 5G marketplace.

"Customer-centricity has been at the very core of Huawei's business operations since our founding. We will never do anything to harm the interests of our customers. Apple is an example we look up to in terms of privacy protection. We will learn from Apple. We would rather shut Huawei down than do anything that would damage the interests of our customers in order to seek our own gains," he said.

