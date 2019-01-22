T-Mobile names former Ericsson exec to spearhead its 5G focus

US mobile network operator T-Mobile has names Ulf Ewaldsson as its new senior vice president for technology transformation. The former Ericsson executive will be responsible for devising and steering T-Mobile's mobile 5G strategy…

“We are thrilled to share the great news that Ulf is joining our team of amazing leaders at T-Mobile who continue to show the other guys what it takes to win in wireless. Just look at what we’ve done with 4G wireless! We’ve been the fastest for 19 straight quarters – nearly 5 straight years… and we’re just getting started. Adding Ulf’s passion and track record for driving innovation to the Un-carrier mix is going to take us to the next level,” said Neville Ray, chief technology officer at T-Mobile.

“Ulf has achieved so many firsts and truly supported the evolution of technology for telecommunications across the globe. Bringing him on board is a total win for T-Mobile and we couldn’t wait to share it! He is going to be the perfect addition to our consumer-first Un-carrier team to drive our 5G evolution strategy!”

Ewaldsson brings a wealth of experience to the role, having spent nearly thirty years with Swedish network equipment provider, Ericsson. Most recently, Ewaldsson served as a senior advisor to Ericsson's CEO. In addition to his impressive work history, Ewaldsson also holds Masters' degrees in Science and Business Management from Linköping Technical University.

