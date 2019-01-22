Telus hails 'viable and reliable' partnership with Huawei in Canada

Canadian network operator Telus has praised the benefits of its partnership with Huawei, calling China's biggest technology producer a "viable and reliable participant in the Canadian telecommunications space…

In an internal memo to staff, Telus' executive vice president of technology strategy, Eros Spadotto, said that his company was reaping the benefits of its "positive, transparent and innovative-centric partnership with Huawei".

The memo was seen by reporters at Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper, who broke the story last week.

“Clearly, Huawei remains a viable and reliable participant in the Canadian telecommunications space, bolstered by globally leading innovation, comprehensive security measures, and new software upgrades,” the memo read.

In recent months, Huawei has faced accusations from the US over the security of its networks and has consequently been banned from participating in the US' 5G rollout. While the US is yet to supply any evidence to corroborate its allegations, the US ban has meant that Huawei is now facing extra scrutiny from governments around the world.

The Canadian government is currently in the process of deciding whether it will exclude Huawei from its 5G rollout plans.

Huawei has repeatedly stated that it is willing to work hands-in-hand with the governments of countries in which it operates, to allay any concerns they may have about the security of its networks.

