VXFiber continues UK expansion with key strategic appointment

VXFiber has operations in Sweden, the UK, South Africa, Austria and Italy

Swedish fibre to the home (FTTH) specialist VXFiber has continued its expansion in the UK by appointing Steve Drake as the company's senior project manager for the Midlands and the North of England. 

Drake will play a key role in VXFiber's continued growth in the UK and will be tasked with growing relationships with local councils and government officials. 

“We believe that the UK’s local authorities along with new build developers are in an ideal position to deliver critical full-fibre connectivity, to people and businesses across the UK,” said Richard Watts, sales and marketing director, VXFiber. 

“As such, we are working closely with local councils and property developers on projects to help pull towns and cities across the UK into the future. We’re delighted to welcome an experienced telecoms industry professional who will support the delivery of our projects in the Midlands and North of England, allowing many to realise the benefits of connectivity as an enabler.”

Drake brings a wealth of experience to the role and boasts over 30 years' experience in the telecommunications sector. He has previously held leadership positions with KTL Telecommunications, KCOM and Greenwoods Communications.

