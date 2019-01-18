Singtel and Ericsson launch live 5G test facility in Singapore

Singtel, Ericsson and Singapore Polytechnic have joined together to launch the country's first live 5G facility. The '5G Garage' will utilise Singtel's 3.5GHz trial 5G network and will aim to develop 5G use cases for enterprise customers…

Singtel, Ericsson and Singapore Polytechnic have joined together to launch the country's first live 5G facility. The '5G Garage' will utilise Singtel's 3.5GHz trial 5G network and will aim to develop 5G use cases for enterprise customers.

“Singtel is pleased to partner Ericsson and SP on our 5G Garage initiative. As Singapore advances its digital economy and becomes a Smart Nation, the benefits of 5G will first be seen in enterprises, especially in their digital transformation when they integrate technology into their processes, services and products. With 5G standards largely established, now is an opportune time for SMEs and enterprises to join us in shaping our 5G future,” said Mark Chong, group chief technology officer, at Singtel.

The 5G Garage is the first partnership of its kind in Singapore to link enterprise, industry and higher education players in the telecoms space. The three players will focus on exploring use cases that are relevant to industries such as transportation, logistics, healthcare and manufacturing.

“5G has the potential to transform industries and bring enhanced mobile broadband experience for consumers. At Ericsson, we are already collaborating globally with 42 operators, 45 institutes and 31 industry partners, to create a thriving 5G ecosystem. We are delighted to partner Singtel and Singapore Polytechnic towards the setting up of the 5G Garage, which we hope will stimulate Singapore Polytechnic students to come up with new 5G use cases,” said Martin Wiktorin, country manager Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines, at Ericsson.

The 5G Garage is the latest instalment of Singtel and Ericsson's 5G Centre of Excellence programme.

Also in the news:

DT and Ericsson achieve 40Gbps in wireless backhaul trials

Ericsson takes $687m hit to restructure its BSS division

Singtel lands Indigo Cable in Sydney