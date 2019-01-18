Reliance Jio to boost 4G network reach to 1.3 billion Indians

India's disruptive mobile network ioperator, Reliance Jio, says that its 4G networks will soon be available to 99 per cent of India's 1.3 billion population. Reliance Jio first launched 4G mobile services across India in September 2016 and has been rapidly expanding its coverage since then…

India's disruptive mobile network ioperator, Reliance Jio, says that its 4G networks will soon be available to 99 per cent of India's 1.3 billion population.

Reliance Jio first launched 4G mobile services across India in September 2016 and has been rapidly expanding its coverage since then.

Data released by the Telecoms Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed that Reliance Jio's 4G networks were the fastest in India, averaging download speeds of 18.7Mbps in December 2018. The latest figures show that Reliance Jio's 4G networks are almost twice as fast as those of rival Bharti Airtel, who averaged speeds of just 9.8Mbps. Jio also trounced Vodafone-Idea in the speed stakes, with the newly merged entity managing average 4G download speeds of just 6.3Mbps.

Reliance Jio claims to be the only Indian network operator to have deployed tri-band 4G services across its entire network, making use of spectrum in the 850MHz, 1,800MHz and 2,300MHz bands.

The most recent figures released by TRAI show that Reliance Jio has over 263 million mobile subscribers across India, and was the only telco to see growth in its subscriber base last quarter.

Also in the news:

Jio: India will be ready for 5G in 2020

Losses to continue for Indian telcos

Ericsson India calls for the detention of Anil Ambani