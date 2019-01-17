Telstra, Ericsson and Ciena launch rapid restoration services for subsea connectivity

Australian telco, Telstra has joined forces with Ericsson and Ciena to launch a new rapid restoration service on its busiest subsea cable routes in Asia. The new service will build on Telstra's 'Always On' service, which currently offers restoration of services within 8 hours. Telstra says that its new rapid restoration service will reduce this time from hours to minutes…

Australian telco, Telstra has joined forces with Ericsson and Ciena to launch a new rapid restoration service on its busiest subsea cable routes in Asia.

The new service will build on Telstra's 'Always On' service, which currently offers restoration of services within 8 hours. Telstra says that its new rapid restoration service will reduce this time from hours to minutes.

“The Asian region presents one of the most challenging environments for subsea cable systems. Busy and shallow shipping ports in Hong Kong and Singapore, high-levels of fishing activity and an ecosystem prone to natural disasters, all threaten to disrupt or damage underwater infrastructure,” said Telstra's head of connectivity and platforms, Nadya Melic.

“Damage to a subsea cable can take weeks or even months to fix. But with our new continuous connection service, we are able to reroute customers impacted by potential damage to another subsea cable path on our three-path network in less than 30 minutes.

“Through Telstra’s large subsea cable footprint and Ciena’s innovative technology, we are able to help remove the pain of an extended outage from our customers, with almost seamless restoration of their services,” she added.

Ciena’s vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan, Rick Seeto said that the solution was in response to spiralling demand for uninterrupted connectivity, particularly in the South East Asia region.

“We are seeing a growing trend for more agile, resilient and adaptive networks that use flexible, instrumented photonics and advanced software control. These innovations allow network providers like Telstra to not only scale their network and boost capacity but also protect traffic and service delivery,” he said.

