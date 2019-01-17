Bangladesh hints at 5G rollout in 2020

Bangladesh's telecoms regulator has begun preparations for the award of 5G licences to carriers for 5G mobile services in 2020, according to reports in the press. Bangladesh's Telecommunication Regulatory Authority's commissioner for spectrum management…

Bangladesh's telecoms regulator has begun preparations for the award of 5G licences to carriers for 5G mobile services in 2020, according to reports in the press.

Bangladesh's Telecommunication Regulatory Authority's commissioner for spectrum management, Aminul Hassan, said that there remained a number of hurdles to be overcome in order to smoothly rollout 5G services in 2020.

“We've asked all mobile network operators to give presentation regarding 5G,” he said.

Bangladesh boasts six mobile network operators, namely Airtel, Banglalink, Citycell, Grameenphone, Robi and Tele Talk, all of whom have expressed an interest in potentially providing 5G mobile services in the South Asian nation. Collectively, Bangladesh's six mobile network operators boast 125 million subscribers.

During a meeting with the press, Hassan said that the country was progressing well with its plans to rollout 4G networks across the country, delivering average speeds of around 7.5Mbps. Hassan stressed the transformative potential of upgrading to 5G, which could provide download speeds in excess of 1Gbps.

Telcos in Bangladesh are facing similar problems to their neighbours in India, with few telcos having huge reserves to throw at capitally intensive 5G start up projects.

