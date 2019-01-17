Orange boosts Caribbean connectivity with the launch of its Kanawa cable system

Orange has unveiled its 1,746km Kanawa cable system, which will provide cutting edge connectivity between French Guyana, Guadeloupe and Martinique. Kanawa incorporates two fibre pairs capable of delivering 10Tbps of subsea capacity…

Orange has unveiled its 1,746km Kanawa cable system, which will provide cutting edge connectivity between French Guyana, Guadeloupe and Martinique.

Kanawa incorporates two fibre pairs capable of delivering 10Tbps of subsea capacity, making it one of the most powerful systems in the region.

Kanawa will utilise Wavelength Division Multiplexing technology, which can increase the capacity of the cable system without the need for further subsea work.

“With its demographic growth and the growth in uses, French Guiana is one of the most dynamic territories for digital technology. We built Kanawa to meet this need for speed and to secure this region’s connection to the global network. This submarine cable, which we are inaugurating today, will connect French Guiana and Martinique and represents an investment of €35 million for Orange,” said Stéphane Richard, chairman and CEO of Orange.

The final stages of the installation process are now being completed and the cable is expected to be ready for commercial service by the end of January 2019.

