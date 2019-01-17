Deloitte: 20 vendors to launch 5G phones in 2019

As many as 20 smartphone vendors are preparing to launch their flagship 5G handsets in 2019, according to industry analysts Deloitte. In its annual TMT Predictions 2019 report, the company tempered this prediction with the revelation that 2019 will see only around 1 million 5G compatible smartphone handsets being brought to market…

In its annual TMT Predictions 2019 report, the company tempered this prediction with the revelation that 2019 will see only around 1 million 5G compatible smartphone handsets being brought to market.

“The introduction of 5G handsets expected this year will look a lot like 2010, when 4G phones first entered the market. There will be a lot of noise in the first year from vendors vying to be first to market, and relatively little action from consumers. We’re not talking about an overnight switch to faster connectivity with lower latency, we will see 5G used by consumers in hotspot locations in the next two to three years, with mass adoption by 2025,” said Dan Adams, head of telecommunications at Deloitte.

In total, Deloitte predicts that 1.5 billion smartphone handsets will be sold in 2019, with the 1 million 5G compliant handsets predicted representing just 0.07 per cent of total handsets sales in 2019.

With 5G due to be launched in the UK in the second half of 2019, the report suggests that around 50,000 5G compatible handsets are expected to be sold in the UK next year.

