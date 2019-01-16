Former US Senator to work with ZTE on network security

The former US Senator says that he is ideally laced to assist ZTE, precisely because he is a former critic of the Chinese tech giant Former US senator and democratic vice-presidential candidate…

The former US Senator says that he is ideally laced to assist ZTE, precisely because he is a former critic of the Chinese tech giant

Former US senator and democratic vice-presidential candidate, Joseph Lieberman has registered as a lobbyist for Chinese tech firm ZTE – a company that he once referred to as a national security threat.

Lieberman told US based news site, The Daily Beast, last month that he wanted to help the Chinese tech giant to work more closely with the US to allay any lingering security fears.

“There are obviously still concerns about the safety of their products or the extent to which their products could be used to compromise American security in any way or even individual security,” Lieberman said in an interview, adding that ZTE has “decided to really try to get ahead of those concerns and be in a position to answer them,” he said.

In 2010, Lieberman signed a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), expressing the concerns of a group of senators that Chinese telecoms firms could pose "a real threat to [the US'] national security".

Lieberman has since changed tac, opting to work with the Chinese tech giant to help them overcome existing concerns over their telecoms network architecture.

