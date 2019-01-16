Orange targets home telesurveillance market, with launch of new JV in France

Orange has joined forces with French insurance giant, Groupama, to launch Protectline – a Joint Venture that will target business opportunities in the home telesurveillance sector. The launch of Protectline will allow Groupama to increase its presence in the home telesurveillance market…

Orange has joined forces with French insurance giant, Groupama, to launch Protectline – a Joint Venture that will target business opportunities in the home telesurveillance sector.

The launch of Protectline will allow Groupama to increase its presence in the home telesurveillance market, while allowing Orange to add a new string to its bow in its role as a multi-service operator.

Protectline will be 51 per cent owned by the French telecoms giant, with the remaining 49 per cent stake belonging to Groupama.

Orange is set to launch its own range of home telesurveillance services to the consumer market in spring 2019, for both fixed line and mobile customers.

“The upcoming launch of our home telesurveillance service is an important part of Orange's multi-service operator strategy. To deliver the best product possible, we have again chosen to work with Groupama to pool our skills and resources, following on from our Orange Bank partnership,” said Stéphane Richard, Chairman and CEO of Orange.

The launch of the JV will allow Groupama to significantly increase its presence in the home telesurveillance market and the partnership with Orange will allow the company to scale-up its offering in a potentially profitable market.

“This new partnership with Orange falls squarely in line with Groupama's strategy of offering comprehensive and innovative local services to its members and customers. Orange and Groupama will jointly develop the best home telesurveillance solutions focused on a new customer experience,” said Thierry Martel, CEO of Groupama.

Also in the news:

Vodafone and Orange keep the faith with Huawei for Spanish 5G trials

Orange Business Services showcases offshore connectivity solutions in the Arctic

Orange Bank eyes European expansion in 2019