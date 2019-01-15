Tuesday, 15 January 2019

Hyperoptic appoints new MD to oversee FTTH rollout in the UK

By Chris Kelly, Total Telecom
Tuesday 15 January 19

Hyperoptic is looking to scale up its operations in the UK, as it aims to deliver FTTH services to 2 million homes by 2021

UK based fibre to the home (FTTH) pioneer Hyperoptic has appointed a new managing director for infrastructure, to oversee the expansion of the company's full fibre network.  Moray Falconer has been appointed to the position with immediate effect and will be responsible for the successful rollout of Hyperoptic's national fibre network…

UK based fibre to the home (FTTH) pioneer Hyperoptic has appointed a new managing director for infrastructure, to oversee the expansion of the company's full fibre network. 

Moray Falconer has been appointed to the position with immediate effect and will be responsible for the successful rollout of Hyperoptic's national fibre network, which will be present in 5-0 UK cities by the end of Q1 2019. He will report directly to the company's CEO, Dana Tobak. 

“Moray joins our new Exec team because of his record in infrastructure delivery. His experience will be invaluable to support us to successfully fast-track the build of our premier full fibre national network,” said Tobak. 

Falconer brings twenty years of experience to the role and has worked on a number of large scale, civil infrastructure programmes across the world. He has played a leading role in delivering a range of projects, including critical rail infrastructure, large diameter potable water pipelines and major road and bridge infrastructure with smart highway technologies. 

“Delivering the next generation of broadband across the UK is a huge opportunity to create a lasting legacy, so I couldn’t turn it down. I will be looking to lead the company in the national expansion of our capacity to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of our network. It’s a huge undertaking but one that I am confident we can deliver and set industry best practice,” said Falconer, upon his appointment. 

Also in the news:
 
 
 

Since you're here...

...the Telecoms industry is characterised by constant change and evolution. That's why it's crucial for telecoms professionals to keep up-to-date with what is happening. Join 35,000+ of your peers and sign up to our free newsletter service today, to be in the know about what is going on. PLUS, as a member you can submit your own press releases!

See all membership options

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Newsletter signup

Quickly get on board and up to date with the telecoms industry


 