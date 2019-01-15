Hyperoptic appoints new MD to oversee FTTH rollout in the UK

UK based fibre to the home (FTTH) pioneer Hyperoptic has appointed a new managing director for infrastructure, to oversee the expansion of the company's full fibre network. Moray Falconer has been appointed to the position with immediate effect and will be responsible for the successful rollout of Hyperoptic's national fibre network…

UK based fibre to the home (FTTH) pioneer Hyperoptic has appointed a new managing director for infrastructure, to oversee the expansion of the company's full fibre network.

Moray Falconer has been appointed to the position with immediate effect and will be responsible for the successful rollout of Hyperoptic's national fibre network, which will be present in 5-0 UK cities by the end of Q1 2019. He will report directly to the company's CEO, Dana Tobak.

“Moray joins our new Exec team because of his record in infrastructure delivery. His experience will be invaluable to support us to successfully fast-track the build of our premier full fibre national network,” said Tobak.

Falconer brings twenty years of experience to the role and has worked on a number of large scale, civil infrastructure programmes across the world. He has played a leading role in delivering a range of projects, including critical rail infrastructure, large diameter potable water pipelines and major road and bridge infrastructure with smart highway technologies.

“Delivering the next generation of broadband across the UK is a huge opportunity to create a lasting legacy, so I couldn’t turn it down. I will be looking to lead the company in the national expansion of our capacity to ensure the efficient and effective delivery of our network. It’s a huge undertaking but one that I am confident we can deliver and set industry best practice,” said Falconer, upon his appointment.

