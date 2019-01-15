Telefonica partners with Nokia to boost customer centricity in the UK

Telefonica has appointed Finnish tech giant Nokia as its Service Operation Centre vendor, in a move that will help Telefonica evolve its UK business into a more customer centric animal. Nokia will deploy its evolved Service Operation Centre platform across Telefonica's network…

Nokia will deploy its evolved Service Operation Centre platform across Telefonica's network, which claims 32 million users across the UK.

“Telefónica is pioneering the transformation toward customer-centric operations with the deployment of Nokia eSOC. Nokia is proud to support Telefonica’s digital transformations and SOC deployments across the globe and with the flexibility to adapt to existing ecosystems in local markets,” said Bhaskar Gorti, president of Nokia Software.

Nokia's eSOC platform will allow Telefonica UK to proactively manage its customers' experiences and tailor its responses in real time. The platform will enable a range of automated strategies which leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning, allowing Telefonica to optimise its operations.

“Telefónica has always aimed to offer the best possible experience to our customers which a reactive network monitoring approach to operations could never guarantee. With SOC we have already transformed this in three of our markets reaching the next level in automated customer experience management, granting us flexibility and adaptability that serves as a key differentiator. Nokia’s solutions and services will allow us to achieve this goal in a competitive market like the UK,” said Juan Manuel Caro, director of network and IT operations at global CTIO at Telefónica.