New low cost smartphone could be the key to Samsung's recovery in India

Samsung has announced that it will launch a new range of low cost smartphone handsets to boost its traction in India, according to a senior company executive.

Samsung will launch three new devices in its 'M' series, which will aim to deliver high quality specifications with a low-price tag. The handsets will sport at least two cameras, a 5,000mAH battery and will retail for between $140 and $280.

“It’s aimed squarely and entirely at millennials who form a third of India’s 1.3 billion population and comprise half of the country’s online shoppers,” said Asim Warsi, senior vice president at Samsung India.

Samsung has seen its market share in India's smartphone market shrink rapidly, as low cost producers like Xiaomi and Honor strengthen their positions.

India remains one of the most competitive telecoms markets in the world, due to a protracted price war between the country's disruptive telco, Reliance Jio, and its competitors. With Reliance Jio providing ultra-cheap data tariffs and smartphone handsets on its network, more Indian's than ever before have access to a smartphone.

