DT and Ericsson achieve speeds of 40Gbps in wireless backhaul tests

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom have successfully demonstrated a millimetre wave link with a data throughput rate of 40Gbps.

Conducted at the Deutsche Telekom Research Centre in Athens, Greece, the test showcased the huge potential of wireless backhaul technology.

“Microwave continues to be a key technology for mobile transport by supporting the capacity and latency requirements of 4G and future 5G networks. Our joint innovation project shows that higher capacity microwave backhaul will be an important enabler of high-quality mobile broadband services when 5G becomes a commercial reality,” said Per Narvinger, head of product area networks at Ericsson.

The trial was conducted over a hop distance of 1.4kms using millimetre wave spectrum. The test showcased the capabilities of Ericsson’s latest mobile transport technology including Ericsson’s MINI-LINK 6352 microwave solution and Router 6000.

“A high-performance transport connection will be key to support high data throughput and enhanced customer experience in next-generation networks. While fibre is an important part of our portfolio, it is not the only option for backhaul. Together with our partners, we have demonstrated fibre-like performance is also possible with wireless backhauling/X-Haul solutions. This offers an important extension of our portfolio of high-capacity, high-performance transport options for the 5G era,” said Alex Jinsung Choi, SVP strategy and technology innovation at Deutsche Telekom.

