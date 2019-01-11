AT&T targets nationwide 5G rollout in 2020

US telecoms giant, AT&T, intends to rollout nationwide 5G services across the continental United States by early 2020, according to the company’s president for Technology Operations. …

US telecoms giant, AT&T, intends to rollout nationwide 5G services across the continental United States by early 2020, according to the company’s president for Technology Operations.

Speaking at an industry event in Las Vegas this week, Jeff McElfresh, said that the company would look to build on the success of its initial fixed wireless offering, which the company bought to market in 2018.

“We delivered on one of the most ambitious goals in our industry by being the first in the U.S. with live commercial mobile 5G,” said Jeff McElfresh, president, AT&T Technology Operations.

“2018 was a year of rapid R&D, testing and deployment as our people rolled out 5G within months of the final 3GPP standard being set—going from an 18-month cycle to same-year deployment. And now we’re going to begin making this 5G vision come to life further for businesses and consumers.”

By early 2020, AT&T expects to have a nationwide mobile 5G footprint using its lower band spectrum (sub-6 GHz), while also offering 5G+ coverage over millimeter wave spectrum.

The company also said that it has plans to complete nationwide coverage for its 5G Evolution service (a marketing term for its LTE+ offering) by the end of 2019.

