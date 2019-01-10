Liquid Telecom appoints new CEO for the Middle East and West Africa

Pan African telco, Liquid Telecom, has appointed Abdel Bassit as its new regional CEO for the Middle East and West Africa. Bassit brings a wealth of industry experience to the role…

Bassit brings a wealth of industry experience to the role, boasting more than 20 years' experience in senior leadership positions.

Bassit will preside over the $400m expansion of into the Egyptian market, as well as play a key role in the expansion of the company's continent-wide network.

“The MEWA region is home to some of the fastest growing economies in Africa and we are delighted to bring on-board Mohamed Abdel Bassit to help accelerate our expansion into these markets. He is a highly experienced telecoms executive with extensive local knowledge that will help guide us to success in these regions,” said Ahmad Mokhles, group chief operating officer, Liquid Telecom.

Bassit has previously worked as the regional director for voice, data and mobile services in the Middle East at Orange. He also spent 10 years in the role of the managing director for Middle East and North Africa for BICS.

“I am excited to be a part of Liquid Telecom’s expansion into new markets across the Middle East and West Africa. There is enormous potential to connect many of these countries to our extensive pan-African fibre network, bringing new competition and helping to develop the local telecoms ecosystem,” said Mohamed Abdel Bassit, Regional CEO, MEWA, Liquid Telecom.