Deutsche Telekom upgrades 2.3m customers to ultrafast 250Mbps broadband

Deutsche Telekom has connected an additional 2.3 million customers to ultrafast broadband speeds of 250Mbps, as it continues its campaign to bring ultrafast fixed line broadband services to millions of people across Germany.

As a result of its latest network upgrade project, Deutsche Telekom now provides 250Mbps ultrafast services to 16 million consumers across Germany.

We’re not just building information superhighways between major metropolises and urban agglomerations; our network also extends to rural areas. We are the only company pursuing comprehensive broadband expansion," says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom.

“Some of our build-out projects are designed to serve many thousands of households, while others benefit just a handful. For us, every line counts," he added.

Deutsche Telekom has recently called for the German government and regulators to do more to create favourable conditions for the role out of ultrafast and hyperfast fibre broadband services.

"Too many people in Germany are just talking about the expansion of the network. Too few really do something. Deutsche Telekom has made Germany faster again in the past twelve months. I am very proud of that," Höttges said.

"I would like others to do more for the broadband buildout in the coming year. We need more cooperation, faster approval procedures and more courage to break new grounds."

