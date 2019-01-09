Work begins on the EllaLink Submarine Cable System

EllaLink has confirmed that construction has commenced on its long awaited EllaLink Submarine Cable System, which will connect Europe to Latin America.The EllaLink Submarine Cable System will connect the Brazilian port cities of Fortaleza and Sao Paolo with Lisbon in Portugal…

EllaLink has confirmed that construction has commenced on its long awaited EllaLink Submarine Cable System, which will connect Europe to Latin America.The EllaLink Submarine Cable System will connect the Brazilian port cities of Fortaleza and Sao Paolo with Lisbon in Portugal, via a series of mid-Atlantic landing stations in Cape Verde and Madeira.

The EllaLink Cable will offer 72Tbps of capacity over four fibre pairs providing a significant boost to trans-continental capacity in the Atlantic.

“We are very grateful to SubSea Networks for its support of the EllaLink project throughout the development phase. Jol Paling and Subsea Networks have been an integral part of the team that made this project happen. Their key contributions included commercial, technical and marketing activities, and in particular the management of some anchor customer relationships, as well as the negotiation of the supply contract,” said Philippe Dumont, CEO of the EllaLink Group.

The subsea build will be undertaken by Alcatel Submarine Networks, who say that the cable will be ready for commercial service by the end of 2020.

